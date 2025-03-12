East Bay bus fares could increase by July

Taking the bus in the East Bay may cost passengers a little bit more as early as July, if a proposed two-step fare increase is approved.

AC Transit is asking for a half-dollar increase per bus fare over the next 15 months. If approved by the transit board, the average fare would go up a quarter from $2.50 to $2.75 on July 1st. Another quarter increase in July 2026 would raise the fare to $3.00 per ride. Transbay fares would also go up.

The Oaklandside reports the proposed fare hike would increase AC Transit’s annual revenues by about eight million dollars, which would help reduce the transit agency’s $45-million debt.

If approved, the fare increase would be the first since 2019. Since the pandemic shutdown, AC Transit reports that overall revenues are down and reserves have been used to pay past bills.

However, the proposed hike in fares is being opposed by transit advocates.