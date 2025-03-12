© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media
East Bay bus fares could increase by July

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:28 PM PDT
An AC Transit bus travels along San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley
Paul Sullivan
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
An AC Transit bus travels along San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley

Taking the bus in the East Bay may cost passengers a little bit more as early as July, if a proposed two-step fare increase is approved.

AC Transit is asking for a half-dollar increase per bus fare over the next 15 months. If approved by the transit board, the average fare would go up a quarter from $2.50 to $2.75 on July 1st. Another quarter increase in July 2026 would raise the fare to $3.00 per ride. Transbay fares would also go up.

The Oaklandside reports the proposed fare hike would increase AC Transit’s annual revenues by about eight million dollars, which would help reduce the transit agency’s $45-million debt.

If approved, the fare increase would be the first since 2019. Since the pandemic shutdown, AC Transit reports that overall revenues are down and reserves have been used to pay past bills.

However, the proposed hike in fares is being opposed by transit advocates.

The Transbay Coalition says any increase in fares would hurt all passengers, especially those with low incomes. They have asked the board to postpone any fare increases.The coalition has planned a rally at today’s district board meeting at five o’clock in downtown Oakland.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid