© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two striking Silicon Valley transit workers injured walking picket line

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:14 AM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

The San Jose Police Department said they are investigating a collision that injured two demonstrators walking a picket line yesterday morning at a Silicon Valley transit facility in San Jose.

A video taken by a union member showed a white pickup truck striking two of the demonstrators near a bus yard. The two union members were taken to a local hospital and were treated for minor injuries.The San Jose Mercury-News reported 1,500 union workers walked off the job at the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority, or VTA, yesterday morning. Some union members picketed the VTA’s headquarters and four other locations.

The strike was authorized by the union last week, following six months of negotiations with the VTA over a new contract. The strike is the first in the transit agency’s 30-year history.VTA bus and light rail service was shut down yesterday, but the VTA’s Paratransit service is continuing regular operations. An estimated 100,000 passengers board VTA’s buses and trains every day.

The two sides met for talks on Sunday, but no new talks have been scheduled. The union told ABC7 News that its membership would remain on strike for as long as it takes.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid