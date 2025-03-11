Two striking Silicon Valley transit workers injured walking picket line

The San Jose Police Department said they are investigating a collision that injured two demonstrators walking a picket line yesterday morning at a Silicon Valley transit facility in San Jose.

A video taken by a union member showed a white pickup truck striking two of the demonstrators near a bus yard. The two union members were taken to a local hospital and were treated for minor injuries. The San Jose Mercury-News reported 1,500 union workers walked off the job at the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority, or VTA, yesterday morning. Some union members picketed the VTA’s headquarters and four other locations.

The strike was authorized by the union last week, following six months of negotiations with the VTA over a new contract. The strike is the first in the transit agency’s 30-year history.VTA bus and light rail service was shut down yesterday, but the VTA’s Paratransit service is continuing regular operations. An estimated 100,000 passengers board VTA’s buses and trains every day.