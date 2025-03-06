Low temperatures, storms expected to grip Bay Area through next week

Cold and rainy weather is in store for the Bay Area over the next few days, with additional storms expected to roll through the region on Sunday and into next week.

The National Weather Service forecast today calls for light to moderate rain for much of the Bay. Smaller amounts of precipitation are likely in the North Bay and heavier amounts forecast for points farther south, particularly for the Central Coast.

The drizzle will take a break Friday and Saturday, but cold temperatures will persist with lows in the mid to upper 30s and the 40s across much of the region.

While the rain lingers, a little snow is possible for higher elevations.

The region could also experience some blustery conditions, with wind gusts of between 25 to 40 miles per hour along the coast.

Stronger storms are forecast starting Sunday, as a series of low-pressure systems move through the Bay Area through early next week. It's unclear how much rain those storms might bring.