San Francisco closes Vehicle Triage Center for people without homes

Earlier this week, San Francisco closed its Bayview Vehicle Triage Center as a "safe parking" site for people living out of their RVs and cars.

SFist reports the end came after the city spent more than 15 million dollars to create and operate the VTC, which was located in an old boat launch parking lot in Candlestick Point State Recreation Area.

The Vehicle Triage Center opened in 2022 with a two-year lease. It was designed to have enough parking space to accommodate 35 RVs, although it never reached that total. The site was a place where people living in their vehicles could park and receive services without fear of tickets or impoundment.

But the center was unable to weather a series of problems, including lawsuits from neighbors, a rat infestation, and no permanent supply of electricity.

When the site officially closed on Monday, the city notified residents that they needed to exit the center, or their vehicles – some of which are inoperable – would be towed.