San Francisco bathhouse adopts new ‘men’s night’ and ‘women’s night’ policy

A Russian bathhouse in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood has adopted a controversial new policy on their men’s only and women’s only nights.

Over the weekend, Archimedes Banya put up a new policy on their website . Citing “the needs of religious and cultural communities who require gender-segregated spaces” the bathhouse says it will only allow cisgender men and cisgender women to attend its monthly men’s and women’s nights.

The announcement sparked outrage online. Since March 1, Banya has received more than a dozen one-star reviews on Yelp . The spa has also had to limit comments on their related Instagram posts .

In response to the online backlash, on Monday, Banya announced that it will offer an additional “inclusive” women’s night, which transgender women will be allowed to attend.

The spa has not offered an “inclusive” men’s night. According to the company’s website, admission on men’s night is limited to those who were assigned male at birth. But all are still welcome during their normal business hours.

The policy may violate California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act , and the San Francisco Administrative Codes and Police Codes which prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

Archimedes Banya did not immediately respond to KALW’s request for comment.