Oakland holding the first of two public workshops on city budget

The City of Oakland is hosting the first of two public workshops on the city’s budget tomorrow. The city is seeking citizen input on how best to spend funds and also suggestions on how to deal with a 130-million dollar deficit.

The Oaklandside reports the first workshop will be held tomorrow afternoon from 5:30 to 7:30 at the 81st Avenue Library . A second will be held a week from Tuesday at the Main Library.

The city is soliciting public input as it puts together its two-year budget, which begins on July 1.

Those who want to participate in the workshops in-person should RSVP online or at the library branches .

Those who want to attend on-line can also submit questions. Find a link at KALW.orgThe workshops are being held in partnership with SPUR and the League of Women Voters of Oakland.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/budget-workshop-81st-ave-branch-library-tickets-1246643025849?aff=oddtdtcreator

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/budget-workshop-main-library-tickets-1247223582309?aff=oddtdtcreator