Newsom orders four-day, in-person work week for government employees

LEDE: Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order mandating that on July 1, all state agencies and departments require a minimum of four in-person days, per work week.

In a statement, Newsom said: “When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases.”

The order is likely to inflame tensions between the governor and labor unions representing public employees. The unions have opposed previous efforts to limit remote work for the state workforce. Workers can apply for exceptions to the order on a case-by-case basis.

About 95,000 employees – a little less than half the state workforce – continue to work remotely or in a hybrid capacity, according to the governor's office.