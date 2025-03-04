© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newsom orders four-day, in-person work week for government employees

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:06 PM PST
The California State Capital building in Sacramento
David Sanabria
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The California State Capital building in Sacramento

LEDE: Earlier today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order mandating that on July 1, all state agencies and departments require a minimum of four in-person days, per work week.

In a statement, Newsom said: “When we work together, collaboration improves, innovation thrives, and accountability increases.”

The order is likely to inflame tensions between the governor and labor unions representing public employees. The unions have opposed previous efforts to limit remote work for the state workforce. Workers can apply for exceptions to the order on a case-by-case basis.

About 95,000 employees – a little less than half the state workforce – continue to work remotely or in a hybrid capacity, according to the governor's office.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid