Hundreds face layoffs as Oakland school board trims budget

Hundreds of Oakland public school educators could be laid off in the coming weeks as the Oakland Unified School District tries to close a $95 million budget shortfall.

Last week, the Oakland School Board voted 6-1 to approve the layoffs for the upcoming school year. But the body will also consider an alternative budget plan, which could reinstate some of the positions that are now being targeted for termination.

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said Oakland Unified was facing the current budget deficit for three reasons: declining student enrollment, higher salaries, and the end of COVID relief funds.

The Oaklandside reports that more than 500 teacher positions could be cut, along with about 250 classified roles. The classified positions include tutors, case managers and attendance specialists.

Teachers, parents and staff appealed to the board to find other ways to address the deficit. Some said the cuts would disproportionately affect vulnerable student groups, like immigrants and those with disabilities. Board members publicly acknowledged the potential toll of the layoffs, but said their options were limited.

OUSD and other districts are required under the state education code to give layoff notices by March 15, for positions that will not be returning for the upcoming school year.