Tens of thousands of UC workers poised to strike tomorrow

The union for about 40,000 University of California workers announced that they will stage a two-day strike starting tomorrow morning to push their demands for a new contract.

Members of the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, ALocal 3299, will walk the picket lines at all 10 UC campuses, as well as medical facilities across the state.

This is the second such labor action in the past three months.

The union representing patient care and service workers has worked without a contract since last year. Negotiations between the union and UC over wages and working conditions are stalled.