New Alameda County District Attorney sworn in

Former Alameda County Superior Court judge Ursula Jones Dickson was sworn in yesterday as the Alameda County District Attorney.

Jones Dickson was named to the role by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in late January after voters recalled district attorney Pamela Price in November. Price's deputy Royl Roberts had been serving in the role on an interim basis before Jones Dickson was selected from a group of 15 applicants.

Jones Dickson was a deputy district attorney for the county from 1998 to 2013, before being named a superior court judge by then-governor Jerry Brown.

The new county DA said in a press conference that her office would "return to prioritizing public safety and the rights of victims.”

Her predecessor was recalled amid voter anger about a perception of infighting in the DA's office and allegations that she was too lenient on violent crime.

Jones Dickson will serve as the appointed district attorney until 2026, when an election will be held to fill the remainder of Price's term ending in 2028.