NBA All-Star Weekend returns to the Bay Area

The weekend began near Pier 48 in San Francisco, where, despite the rain, the iconic Jordan symbol illuminated the skyline, marking the beginning of the festivities.

Fans gathered for a live broadcast of “Inside the NBA” on TNT, commemorating the final season with hosts Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny ‘the Jet’ Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Jon Wiley Shaquille O’Neal

Later in the weekend, attendees made their way to the NBA Crossover event at the Moscone Center. Ikenna Esomunu, a local fan, shared his excitement about Bay Area legends reuniting.“I think it’s beautiful that they can reconvene and just remember and reminisce because these things don’t come too often. I think the last time that it was held in the Bay Area is easily like over two decades ago. So, it’s beautiful.”

The weekend’s events extended beyond just the NBA All-Stars. Oakland Arena hosted the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the HBCU Classic, highlighting the region’s rich basketball culture.

Madison Hotchkiss, a local fan, expressed what excited her the most. “I think all the love for the WNBA players and them coming out here.”

Beyond the game, senior NBA writer Marc Spears, reflected on the significance of hosting the All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area. “I was at the one in 2000 and I’m glad that it lifted up Oakland too. That Oakland didn’t get left out. So there’s a lot of stuff going on in Oakland, a lot of stuff going on in San Francisco. I think during the pandemic, a lot of stuff went bad for us here and it’s kind of negatively put a light on the Bay. However, I think weekends like this, when it brings people in from all over the world, they see why this is the best place in the country to live.”

Demetrius Johnson / KALW News Marc Spears and Festus Ezeli

Former Warrior center Festus Ezeli highlighted the broader impact these major events can have on the Bay. “Think about Mission Bay right here where the Chase Center is. How it transformed because the arena is there. There’s so many job opportunities that come with the game of basketball. Don’t just think about it as putting the ball through a hoop.”

As the NBA All-Star Weekend concluded, the Bay Area eagerly anticipates hosting Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara next year.