Atmospheric river prompts flood watch in Bay Area

Another major storm is moving through the Bay Area, bringing torrential rains, high winds and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch.

Bay Area residents are going to have to hunker down at least until tomorrow as the second atmospheric river sweeps through the region.

The National Weather Service says heavy to moderate rains could drop between two-to-four inches on the Bay Area. Similar amounts are forecast for the North Bay and the Central Coast, with four to eight inches in higher elevations.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in the region.

A flood watch through Saturday has been issued for the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast, with flooding already occurring in parts of the North Bay.

Earlier today, the Sheriff’s Office ordered flood-related evacuations in four towns in low-lying and flood prone areas in Santa Cruz County, around the Felton Grove and Watsonville areas.