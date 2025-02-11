Fremont City Council to vote on tough new camping ban

The council is considering passing an ordinance that would restrict camping on both public and private property. It would also prohibit “permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing” someone who is camping. Violators could face a fine of up to a thousand dollars or six months in jail.

Advocates for unhoused people say it’s stricter than anything else in the state, and could make it hard for them to do their jobs. The ordinance doesn’t define “aiding” or “abetting,” and it’s unclear how it would be enforced.

The city claims homeless encampments are environmental and safety hazards. They say the ordinance will make it easier for them to deal with encampments that have gotten out of hand.

Fremont’s 2024 Point-in-Time count found that there were more than 600 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the city. But it only has about 100 year-round shelter beds . Advocates are worried that the ordinance will exacerbate the city's homelessness crisis.

If the ordinance passes, it will go into effect in 30 days.