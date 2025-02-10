Report alleges campaign violations by former Silicon Valley legislator

California is investigating a former Assemblymember for possible campaign finance violations.

Evan Low represented part of Silicon Valley for 10 years until 2024. The California Fair Political Commission alleges he received non-monetary donations worth more than 100-thousand dollars from a big tech foundation for his re-election campaign.

A staff report by the commission says If the allegations are proven true, such donations would violate the state's reporting requirements and contribution limits.

The findings represent the first publicly available details from a five-year investigation into Low and the Foundation for California’s Technology and Innovation Economy..

A lawyer for the tech foundation disputed the commission staff's findings. CalMatters reached out to Low and his attorney, but they did not respond.

