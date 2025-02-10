© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Alameda County creates committee to fight Trump administration policies

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:26 PM PST
A December rally for immigrant rights in Sacramento
Peg Hunter
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A December rally for immigrant rights in Sacramento

The Alameda County Together For All Committee held its first meeting last week.

The Oaklandside reports the committee was created to protect the civil rights of immigrants, transgender people and those seeking to hold on to their reproductive rights.

District 5 Supervisor Nikki Fortunato-Bas, the chair of the committee, said they will create a fund for countywide responses to Trump policies, such as legal defense against deportations, and to backfill any gaps in services that may be stripped away.

The committee will hold meetings twice-a-month and will hear updates from various departments, including the sheriff’s office, the immigration unit of the Public Defender’s, advocacy groups and others.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
