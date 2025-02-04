Storm drenches Bay Area, prompts flood warnings

Showers, strong winds and possible thunderstorms will continue to lash the Bay Area throughout the day and possibly longer.

Daytime highs in the region will be mostly in the low to mid 60s on the coast, and high 50s to low 60s around the bay and inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the high 30s to mid 40s, with some interior parts of the region reaching the low to mid 30s.

The National Weather Service says an atmospheric river will continue to bring heavy rain, urban and river flooding. Strong winds will buffet the Bay Area and Central Coast in the region.

Parts of the East Bay, the North Bay, the Peninsula and other areas could receive as much as three inches of precipitation, with higher elevations getting four-to-six inches.

A general thunderstorm outlook has been issued for the Bay Area and Northern Monterey Bay region for today. Storms are not expected to be severe.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through early tomorrow morning for the Bay Area and Central Coast. Residents of areas prone to flooding are advised to be prepared.

According to the Weather Service, rain may continue through Friday.