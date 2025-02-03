© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Effort to recall San Francisco Supervisor Engardio heats up

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published February 3, 2025 at 2:13 PM PST
A stretch of The Great Highway, astride Ocean Beach
Gordon
/
Flickr / Creative Common
A stretch of The Great Highway, astride Ocean Beach

San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio is the target of a recall effort.

It’s based on opposition by some residents to a city measure supported by Engardio that voters passed in November. The measure is permanently closing a two-mile stretch of a major coastal road to vehicles.

More than half of city voters supported the closure of The Great Highway, but nearly two-thirds of voters in Engardio’s District 4 opposed the closure.

In a press release last week, recall supporters claim that the Supervisor "backed a plan that worsens congestion, pollution, and neighborhood traffic."

The pro-Engardio campaign fired back in a statement released yesterday, arguing that the recall attempt is “misguided, wasteful and disruptive.”

In order to force a recall election, supporters must gather approximately 10,000 signatures by May 22nd.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
