Effort to recall San Francisco Supervisor Engardio heats up

San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio is the target of a recall effort.

It’ s based on opposition by some residents to a city measure supported by Engardio that voters passed in November. The measure is permanently closing a two-mile stretch of a major coastal road to vehicles.

More than half of city voters supported the closure of The Great Highway, but nearly two-thirds of voters in Engardio’s District 4 opposed the closure.

In a press release last week, recall supporters claim that the Supervisor "backed a plan that worsens congestion, pollution, and neighborhood traffic."

The pro-Engardio campaign fired back in a statement released yesterday, arguing that the recall attempt is “misguided, wasteful and disruptive.”

In order to force a recall election, supporters must gather approximately 10,000 signatures by May 22nd.

