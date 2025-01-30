Superior Court judge selected as new Alameda County DA

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Ursula Jones Dickson will be sworn in next week as the county’s new District Attorney.

Jones Dickson emerged as the winner after three rounds of voting by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, defeating several other finalists for the job.

The jurist will succeed former Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who was recalled by voters in November. Jones Dickson will serve until November 2026, when county voters will go to the polls to elect a District Attorney to serve out the last two years of Price’s six-year term.

The new county DA told the Board of Supervisors that she intends to rebuild morale within the office and the community, as well as tamp down on the political rhetoric involving the DA’s office.

Jones Dickson was appointed to the Alameda County Superior Court bench in 2013 by then-Governor Jerry Brown. She was elected unopposed to two terms in 2016 and 2022.

Before she was appointed to the bench, Jones Dickson served as a deputy district attorney with Alameda County for 15 years.