© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Francisco mayor’s ‘fentanyl state of emergency’ moving forward

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:09 PM PST
A picture of San Francisco City Hall
JaGa via
/
Wikimedia Commons
A picture of San Francisco City Hall

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors appears ready to grant new Mayor Daniel Lurie broad powers to deal with the city’s fentanyl epidemic.

The San Francisco Examiner reported under an agreement reached yesterday by the Budget and Finance committee, the board will grant Lurie broad “administrative flexibility in addressing the city’s opioid and homelessness crises.

The compromise, which stops short of all Lurie requested, will give the new city administration broad discretion on how the city spends millions of dollars. If approved, a new ordinance would reduce multiple bureaucratic hurdles as Lurie seeks to reduce fentanyl overdoses and homelessness.

Lurie told the Supervisors that “our city needs to move with the urgency this crisis demands.”Board of Supervisors president Rafael Mandelman became the sixth co-sponsor to support the legislation, which now has the support to pass the full board.

City Budget legislative Analyst Nicolas Menard warned the budget committee they would cede significant power, if the ordinance is approved.Under the proposed legislation, city projects related to homelessness, fentanyl and behavioral health would not be subject to a competitive bidding process.

And it would allow departments to sign new leases without the approval of the Supervisors.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid