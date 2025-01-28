San Francisco leaders reaffirm commitment to sanctuary status

San Francisco became a sanctuary city in 1989, when it passed the ‘ City and County of Refuge’ ordinance . The ordinance prohibits city employees from using city funds or resources to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement — or ICE — unless required by state or federal law.

Yesterday, San Francisco’s public defender, Mano Raju, pointed out that it was one of the first cities in the country to do so.

“ Our sanctuary ordinance keeps families together and ensures that our local tax dollars are used to promote safety for all San Franciscans, not to separate families through mass deportation.”

The Trump administration has said it will make deporting immigrants one of its biggest priorities. Last week, ICE began posting “enforcement updates” to X , where they post daily arrest and detention statistics.

San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto and Police Chief Bill Scott both spoke yesterday, confirming that their departments will not assist ICE. Here’s Chief Scott.

“ Targeting immigrants who have built families, businesses, and homes here does not improve public safety. It does the exact opposite. It makes people fearful to report crimes or to obtain needed healthcare or city services. It makes children afraid to go to school, to the library, to the playgrounds, and that is not what we want.”

Last week, a rumor of ICE activity on a Muni bus spread fear in some San Francisco communities. While the rumor turned out to be false, on Friday evening ICE agents tried to enter several buildings downtown. The agents were stopped by building security.

Advocates say it’s important that if ICE does come, people know their rights.

“ An ICE agent cannot enter a building in uniform or plain clothes without a warrant signed by a judge.”

This is Sanika Mahajan, the director of Community Engagement Organizing at Mission Action .

“And also if you're stopped on the street by ICE, you don't have to give any information. You're welcome to remain silent. You don't have to give any documentation. You should not give them any documentation. If you ask if you're being detained and they say no, you're welcome to leave.”

This week, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the mayors of several sanctuary cities, including Chicago, Boston, and New York. San Francisco was not listed as a target.

However, city officials say San Francisco will not back down if the Trump administration tries to punish it for its sanctuary city status.