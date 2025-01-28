Prescribed burn set near Stinson Beach

A controlled burn will be conducted tomorrow morning within a redwood forest near Stinson Beach

The prescribed burn in Audubon Canyon Ranch will start at 9 a.m. and last until sunset. A press release said the action is being taken to increase plant diversity and to help restore the resiliency of the local redwood forest.

Audubon Canyon Ranch prescribed managers will conduct the burn with the support of local fire districts and the Good Fire Alliance, a North Bay grassroots group.

Residents and travelers in the area will see fire on some of the west-facing hillsides and on the ridge itself. Residual heat and smoke may be visible after dark and on Alert California cameras.

Motorists along Highway 1, north of Stinson, may experience smoke and traffic delays. Crews will patrol the scene through tomorrow and subsequent days to ensure that all heat is extinguished.