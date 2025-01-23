Oakland Unified warned it could run out of money this fall

Oakland Unified School District schools could run out of cash by November if the district's Board of Education doesn't act to close massive budget deficits projected for this school year and next.

In a letter sent to Oakland Unified on Tuesday, Alameda County Superintendent of Schools Alysse Castro said if the district's board doesn't take action by June, OUSD would not only run out of money but could again end up under the supervision of a state trustee and lose its ability to make decisions locally.

In her letter to Oakland Unified Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, Castro included budget information that shows the district is facing a projected shortfall of nearly 96 million dollars this school year and almost a 100 million-dollar deficit for the 2026-2027 year.