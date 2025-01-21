Bay Area leaders react to Trump inauguration

Donald Trump was inaugurated as President for a second time yesterday in Washington, but his ascension to the top and his inaugural address drew a cold reaction from some Bay Area politicians.

Trump hit on many themes during his inaugural address, from planting an American flag on Mars, to denying the existence of trans people. He also signaled possible military intervention in Panama and Mexico,

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Castro Valley Democrat, pointed out the ironic juxtaposition of Trump's campaign statements painting himself as an anti-war candidate with his expansionist Inauguration Day rhetoric.

Swalwell wrote on social media yesterday: "In the same sentence that Trump says 'no more wars' and 'I'm a peacemaker,' he promises to 'expand our territory.' Tell me more!”

Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Democratic Congressmen Jimmy Panetta, of Santa Cruz, and Mike Thompson, of Napa, all said they will work to find common ground with the new administration.

Newsom said that in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles fires and in anticipation of Trump's visit to Southern California, the country needs a renewed commitment to cooperation, facts and mutual respect.

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said Trump's speech was "dark, dangerous, and authoritarian" and said the president is "more hatful and vengeful than ever."

Locally, there were a smattering of protests -- notably in San Francisco, San Jose, Palo Alto and Alameda -- over the weekend in the run-up to the inauguration. Just a few small activities planned for yesterday itself, perhaps due to the large number of MLK Day events.

