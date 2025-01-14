Oakland’s budget survey open until Jan. 31

Oakland residents have until the end of the month to answer a survey about how they want the city to spend its money during the upcoming two-year budget cycle. The cycle begins on July 1st and ends in June 2027.

The budget is divided into two pots of money: restricted and unrestricted funds.

Restricted funds are designated for specific projects or services, like street paving, while unrestricted funds can be used on anything. Unrestricted funds are part of the General Fund, which is facing a huge budget deficit. The city says its goals for the General Fund are to reduce spending and raise revenue.

The survey specifically asks residents which services to reduce.

For example, the survey asks: Would residents rather “Reduce accessibility and safety of sidewalks” or, “Reduce street paving and traffic light improvements.”

It asks about overall satisfaction with the city and its government, as well as broader questions about “important issues” facing the city and what residents would like to see prioritized in the budget.