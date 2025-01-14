Lurie declares ‘fentanyl state of emergency’ in San Francisco

Mission Local reports that Lurie’s branding is actually a series of ordinances. They’re aimed at making good on his campaign promises of reducing San Francisco’s epidemic of fentanyl overdoses at the start of his administration.

A legal state of emergency is narrowly-defined and essentially allows the mayor to clear bureaucratic red tape and to effect decisions by executive order.

Lurie’s plan to combat the epidemic is contained in a three-and-a-half page memo , which you can read at this story link at KALW.org.

The major focus of the plan is to do away with oversight and accountability by the Board of Supervisors to review contracts and transfer power directly to departments dealing with the crisis.

Those include the police, the Department of Public Health, Human Service Agency and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

But the past performance of some of these departments in expediting the construction of housing for the homeless, as well as navigation centers, has been mixed.

