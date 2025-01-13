Santa Clara County seeks volunteers for homeless count

There's an opportunity to begin the new year doing something for one of Santa Clara County's most vulnerable populations: People experiencing homelessness.

The county's 2025 Point-In-Time Count will take place during the mornings of January 22 and 23.

The purpose is to obtain a snapshot census of people experiencing homelessness in Santa Clara County during a designated 24-hour period.

Volunteers will conduct a brief 5-10-minute survey that will ask for demographic information and living situation, among other things.

Point In Time counts are used by counties to compare homelessness over the years and gain an understanding of what is working and what isn't.

