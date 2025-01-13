San Jose RV parking ban goes into effect

San Jose has begun temporarily banning RVs in designated areas across the city this week.

Under a nearly three-and-a-half million dollar million pilot program – dubbed Oversized and Lived-In Vehicle Enforcement – the city has chosen 30 temporary tow-away zones to clear RVs for street sweeping and cleanup throughout this year.

San Jose Spotlight reports the program will establish a new temporary tow-away zone every week. Chynoweth Avenue is the first site that will temporarily ban RVs, effective this week, where there are 19 RVs and lived-in vehicles.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said at the Thursday news conference held at Chynoweth Park: “The neighbors and small business owners and people coming to the parks in these areas deserve some relief."

After testing the program, the city will choose up to 10 sites where RVs and lived-in vehicles will be permanently banned.

Once a tow-away site is established, city workers will post signs and then begin enforcement one or two weeks later. Restrictions will remain in place for about a month in each location until all vehicles are moved and the street is cleaned.

Until then, individuals forced to move have no options. Those who have inoperable vehicles are at risk of getting towed once the city begins enforcing the temporary ban.

