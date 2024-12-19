© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breed appoints supervisor for vacant District 2 seat

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 19, 2024 at 9:57 AM PST
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced she is appointing Stephen Sherrill as the new supervisor representing District 2 on the north end of the city.

Sherill, who most recently was serving as the director of the Mayor's Office of Innovation, is replacing Catherine Stefani. She was elected to a state Assembly seat in the November election.

The next scheduled election for District 2, which includes the Marina District, Pacific Heights, the Presidio, Presidio Heights, Jordan Park, Laurel Village, Cathedral Hill, Anza Vista and the North of Panhandle neighborhoods, is in 2026.

Sherrill previously worked as a policy advisor for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and has also worked in private equity and for a tech company in San Francisco before joining the mayor's office.

Breed’s pick comes just weeks before she is set to leave office after being defeated by Daniel Lurie in the Nov. 5 mayoral election.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid