Breed appoints supervisor for vacant District 2 seat

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday announced she is appointing Stephen Sherrill as the new supervisor representing District 2 on the north end of the city.

Sherill, who most recently was serving as the director of the Mayor's Office of Innovation, is replacing Catherine Stefani. She was elected to a state Assembly seat in the November election.

The next scheduled election for District 2, which includes the Marina District, Pacific Heights, the Presidio, Presidio Heights, Jordan Park, Laurel Village, Cathedral Hill, Anza Vista and the North of Panhandle neighborhoods, is in 2026.

Sherrill previously worked as a policy advisor for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and has also worked in private equity and for a tech company in San Francisco before joining the mayor's office.

Breed’s pick comes just weeks before she is set to leave office after being defeated by Daniel Lurie in the Nov. 5 mayoral election.