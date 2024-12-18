Oakland City Council OK’s tax ballot measure for April 2025 special election

The Oakland City Council voted Monday to place a half-cent sales tax increase on a special election ballot in April to help fix a long-term structural budget problem.

If approved by a majority of voters in the April 15 special election, the measure would hike the city's sales tax from 10.25 percent to 10.75 percent.

Councilmember Kevin Jenkins, who sponsored the proposal, said other Alameda County cities already have sales taxes of 10.75 percent, including Alameda, Newark, San Leandro, Albany, Hayward and Union City.

Depending on economic conditions and consumer behavior, the measure is expected to raise an additional $20 million-a-year in the next budget cycle. It would total roughly $30 million annually thereafter for the city's general fund, if it is approved. It would expire after 10 years.

The council voted 6-0 to place the measure on the ballot.

Even if approved by voters in April, the measure won't help with this year's roughly $130-million budget deficit.