BART ‘equipment problem,’ rainfall snarl morning commute

The start of this week’s commute on BART was slowed by an equipment problem that caused delays earlier this morning on the Red Line.

According to BART , a train was removed from service for an equipment problem, causing delays on the SFO line in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions. Trains were already running slower due to showers across the Bay Area.

The transit agency issued an advisory shortly after 6:30 this morning about a problem with trackside equipment.

Trains on BART's Red Line from Richmond to Millbrae were running again Monday morning after a disabled train in San Bruno halted service for about two hours.

About 8:45 this morning, BART officials said normal Red Line service had resumed.