Critics demand ouster of Alameda County Registrar of Voters

The people behind the successful recalls of Oakland's mayor and Alameda County's district attorney are now coming for the county's registrar of voters.

During a public comment period at the Board of Supervisors' Tuesday meeting, Edward Escobar of the Coalition for Community Engagement, along with several supporters, urged the board to fire Registrar Tim Dupuis -- a request the supervisors didn't dismiss out of hand.

Escobar told the board: "Elections, as it is, are viewed as being complicated, so we need to make them as user-friendly as possible. Tim Dupuis is not providing or facilitating this process to make it better."

Dupuis' critics say he has made mistakes tabulating ranked choice votes in cities that use the alternative election system. They alleged the registrar denied access to people wanting to observe the election process.

They also claimed Dupuis initially refused to release the county's "cast vote records" in an electronic format that allows for independent verification of the vote tallies, instead of the PDF format he was using at the start of last month’s election process.

Alameda County Board of Supervisors president, Nate Miley, acknowledged the concerns over the county elections raised at the meeting. He said the board will be looking at the registrar of voters, but did not commit to taking any action.

Other supervisors expressed support for working with the county's Elections Commission -- created in 2023 to oversee the Registrar of Voters Office -- to find ways to improve election processes and transparency.

Dupuis didn't respond to a request for comment.

