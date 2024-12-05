© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major quake triggers tsunami warning

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published December 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM PST
Tsunami watchers earlier today at Ocean Beach
Ben Trefny
/
KALW News
Tsunami watchers earlier today at Ocean Beach

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, struck about 45 miles southwest of Eureka on California’s northwest coast, triggered tsunami warnings earlier Thursday, stretching from coastal areas of southern Oregon down to Santa Cruz.

The National Weather Service declared the tsunami warning shortly before 11 o’clock Thursday morning and remained in effect until shortly before noon.

Tsunamis are a series of dangerous waves that may be present in an area of several hours, which may cause powerful currents and widespread flooding.

Local boats and ships were ordered to return to port.

BART temporarily suspended its TransBay Tunnel between San Francisco and the East Bay, as a precaution.

For the better part of an hour – given the quake’s size and the emergency warnings – some residents feared the Bay Area was going to see the first major seismic disaster since the massive Loma Prieta quake on October 17, 1989.

KALW will continue to provide updates as warranted.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid