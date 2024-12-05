Major quake triggers tsunami warning

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale, struck about 45 miles southwest of Eureka on California’s northwest coast, triggered tsunami warnings earlier Thursday, stretching from coastal areas of southern Oregon down to Santa Cruz.

The National Weather Service declared the tsunami warning shortly before 11 o’clock Thursday morning and remained in effect until shortly before noon.

Tsunamis are a series of dangerous waves that may be present in an area of several hours, which may cause powerful currents and widespread flooding.

Local boats and ships were ordered to return to port.

BART temporarily suspended its TransBay Tunnel between San Francisco and the East Bay, as a precaution .

For the better part of an hour – given the quake’s size and the emergency warnings – some residents feared the Bay Area was going to see the first major seismic disaster since the massive Loma Prieta quake on October 17, 1989.

KALW will continue to provide updates as warranted.