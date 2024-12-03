Bay Area housing organizations returns three acres to indigenous land trust

Three acres along San Lorenzo Creek, also known as Lisjan Creek in Castro Valley, were returned to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust from Eden Housing.

The restoration of the creek land will be supported by a perpetual endowment dedicated to its ongoing care and preservation. Corina Gould, of the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, says it was a community effort led by a resident who asked for help to save the creek land from being developed.

Corina Gould: “Ann Marris was amazing. She grew up in this area when they were going to put the, the freeway through here and that fell through and then it became this meadow, the sanctuary for turkeys and deer and quail and all of these animals. And so that's why there was a fight. So we took up the fight with her.”

The land is located in an area historically known as a gathering place for the Ohlone people. This marks the first waterway returned to the women-led organization, who represent the ancestral caretakers of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation.