In Santa Clara County, Operation Second Chance gives people a way to avoid jail time

This month , Santa Clara County is restarting a program to give people with non-violent misdemeanor warrants an opportunity to avoid jail time through a program with the Sheriff's Office.

The program, called Operation Second Chance, allows eligible individuals to turn themselves in to any Santa Clara County law enforcement agency and get a citation with a new court date instead of being booked into jail. The program runs through the month of December and has had success in the past.

The Sheriff’s Office states that more than 3,500 people participated in Operation Second Chance from 2007 to 2017. They were able to resolve their warrants without jail time.

This program applies to most misdemeanor warrants, regardless of the bail amount. However, felony warrants, warrants marked "No Cite and Release," and any warrant involving violence, a firearm, resisting arrest or giving false information to a peace officer are ineligible.