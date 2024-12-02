Child care subsidies help more women get into trades

There are several state programs aiming to help diversify trade industries by supporting women and nonbinary individuals with child care subsidies.

Trades like construction are overwhelmingly male dominated. But early enrollment data from apprenticeship programs show that can change.

For instance, there are 37 women in Cerritos College’s cohort of over 1,000 apprentices in its ironworkers program. That’s still a small number but the school’s dean said it’s 40 percent higher than before the child care subsidies took place.

The money makes a difference. California ranks among the most expensive states for child care, with residents shelling out an average of 300 dollars for infant daycare per week.