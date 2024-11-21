Heavy rains, high winds, expected to remain in Bay Area

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for continued heavy rain and strong winds, especially in the North Bay.

Daytime highs will be in the low to high 60s on the coast, and high 50s to mid 60s around the bay, and high 60s to 70s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s.

Forecasters say the rain trend will continue through the rest of the day, with a possible slight decrease in the amount of North Bay rain. Still, one to three inches of rain are expected in the valleys. As much as six inches of rain in the mountains are projected over the next 24 hours.

According to the weather service, prolonged rain will fill creeks and streams and flooding concerns could persist in the North Bay.

Strong southerly winds are also expected to continue, and the combination with heavy rain will lead to downed trees and potential power outages. The winds are expected to decrease a bit today, but will not improve significantly until tomorrow evening.

For the rest of the Bay Area, Friday has warm and humid conditions in store under overcast skies. Forecasters say rain will fall in areas north of San Jose, but will be much lighter and more spotty. The Central Coast will stay dry.