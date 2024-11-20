Berkeley tenant group files campaign complaint against landlord group

The Berkeley Tenants Union, a nonprofit of about 70 tenants throughout Berkeley, is filing a complaint against a landlord group over its initiative practices and campaign funding.

According to a statement released Monday, the union is bringing its complaints to Berkeley's Fair Campaign Practices Commission and California's Fair Political Practices Commission against the Berkeley Property Owners Association, or BPOA.

The BPOA was behind a petition drive for initiative Measure CC, which appeared on the Nov. 5 ballot but failed to pass with only about 35 percent. Voters chose an alternative ballot initiative, Measure BB, which was written by members of the Berkeley City Council, with input from the Berkeley Rent Board. Measure BB passed with nearly 56 percent.

Tenant's union spokesperson Matthew Lewis alleged that BPOA violated campaign finance laws by trying to hide donations they received from the National Association of Realtors by disclosing them late and by not revealing sponsors.

Lewis said the union also intends to reach out to the offices of the District Attorney and California Attorney General to prosecute the BPOA, the National Association of Realtors, and their PAC for alleged violations of campaign finance laws.

Krista Gulbransen, executive director of the BPOA, said in an email Monday that the accusations made by the Berkeley Tenants Union were false.

Measure CC would have removed the Rent Board's ability to intervene as an interested party in litigation and modify the board's powers and duties by requiring a city audit every three years. It would have also removed the monthly stipend commissioners receive, while retaining their health benefits.