Berkeley reaches agreement with union, strike averted

The City of Berkeley averted a two-day strike that was set to begin today after reaching a tentative contract agreement with one of its largest unions.

The bargaining unit, representing roughly 550 members, had been in negotiations with the city since February and had been working with an expired contract since late June.

The tentative agreement includes, among other things, a pay hike of 14-and-half percent over three years, vision benefits, improved dental benefits for part-time workers and the addition of two new holidays -- Juneteenth and Cesar Chavez Day.

Negotiators with the union represent the Service Employees International Union Local 1021's Community Services and Part-Time Recreation Leader Association.The membership will vote on the deal next week.

Nico Ledwith, a librarian, said in a statement posted to the union's website: "Our membership was able to organize and exercise its collective power, and that created a lot of progress at the bargaining table. There is always more to fight for however, and that's why we'll continue to organize."

Neither Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín nor city spokesperson Matthai Chakko responded to requests for comment.

