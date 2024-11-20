Bay Area counties offer sandbags, brace for flooding

Local authorities in at least two Bay Area counties are providing sandbags for residents concerned about possible flooding from this week’s atmospheric river.

In Solano County, the city of Fairfield has sandbags available today, as heavy rain begins moving into the area.

Residents and business owners can pick up sandbags at four locations around the city.

Sand will be self-serve and there is a 10-bag limit. Sandbags should be filled only half full, as smaller bags pack tighter and are easier to handle.

City officials said overfilled bags are unstable when stacked, leaving gaps that allow water to flow through.

In Napa County, the Sheriff's Office said sandbag locations are stocked and ready to go for the stormy weather headed to the Bay Area.

The county is under a flood watch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts expected through Saturday.

Sheriff's deputies say people should stay off the roads, if possible.