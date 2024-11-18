San Jose pilot program aimed at enforcing RV parking restrictions

The City of San Jose's Department of Transportation is rolling out a pilot program to monitor and enforce parking rules for oversized and lived-in vehicles, addressing safety and environmental concerns, city officials announced Thursday.

In more than two months, DOT staff identified more than 900 oversized and lived-in vehicles parked on city streets, a press release issued Thursday noted.

The data, which is now available on a public map, will reportedly guide the creation of 30 temporary and 10 permanent tow-away zones in the most impacted neighborhoods.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said: "Keeping our streets clean, safe and accessible is one of government's most fundamental responsibilities. This inventory will allow us to monitor the worst RV hotspots in the city and track our progress toward dismantling them."

According to the mayor's office, temporary tow-away zones will facilitate street cleaning and vehicle relocation. Vehicles left in these zones risk towing and impoundment.

The $1.5 million Oversized and Lived-In Vehicle Enforcement, or OLIVE program, was funded in the city's 2024-2025 budget.

City officials also said that they plan to expand safe parking options for those living in vehicles, including the opening of the Berryessa Safe Parking Site in early 2025, which will accommodate up to 85 vehicles.

Residents can provide input on affected areas through their Council district offices.

