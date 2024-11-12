Incumbent Fife appears headed to victory in Oakland

Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife appears poised to keep her District 3 seat, according to election numbers released by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters on Monday afternoon.

Fife was leading Warren Logan with nearly 57 percent of the vote compared to his 42 percent in the fifth round of ranked-choice voting.

If reelected, this will be Fife's second term. District 3 encompasses the areas of West Oakland, downtown, the waterfront, Adams Point and Uptown.

Logan is an independent city planning consultant, who campaigned on safety, affordable housing and bolstering Oakland's economy.

Meanwhile, Chief Assistant City Attorney Ryan Richardson was ahead Monday in the Oakland city attorney contest against Brenda Harbin-Forte.

According to the latest official results, Richardson is ahead with 58 percent of the vote compared to Harbin-Forte's 41 percent.

Richardson has a history in employment law and worked in Oakland's equal employment office prior to joining the city attorney's office.

The city's new chief attorney will replace City Attorney Barbara Parker, who did not seek re-election.

So far, the Alameda County Registrar of Voters has counted more than 480,000 ballots, with another 300,000 left to go. The vote counting has been plagued by delays.