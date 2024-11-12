Incumbent Chan claims victory in ‘Supes’ District 1 race

San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan on Monday declared victory in her close contest with challenger Marjan Philhour from last week's election for the race for the city's Richmond District.

Chan and Philhour were tied as of Thursday's results for the seat, but many of the ballots counted since then have gone toward the incumbent Chan. She had 17,232 votes or nearly 52 percent, compared to 16,065 votes or about 48 percent for Philhour in the fourth round of ranked choice voting as of the latest numbers released by the city Monday.

Chan in a statement Monday evening called her win "a victory for everyone who believes that the Richmond is worth fighting for."

" Chan, a progressive, has been a member of the Board of Supervisors since 2020, when she succeeded Sandra Lee Fewer, who did not seek re-election.

Philhour is a native of the district, who lost her first bid for the seat against Chan's predecessor and lost to Chan in 2020 in another close race – decided by just 125 votes after multiple ranked choice rounds.

The San Francisco Department of Elections on Monday updated its count of votes cast in last week's elections. The department counted 17,333 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots counted since the previous report Sunday.

The department said it still must still process and count approximately 24,700 ballots. That number includes approximately 6,700 vote-by-mail ballots and 18,000 provisional ballots (cast at polling places and the City Hall Voting Center).

