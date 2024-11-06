Voters recall Thao, Price by wide margins

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price have been recalled, according to results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

With all precincts reporting, Thao lost in the recall election by a nearly two-to-one margin, with about 64 percent in favor and 35 percent against.

Thao, who was elected two years ago, has been beset by a series of controversies. Chief among them: an FBI raid of her home last June in connection with an ongoing federal corruption probe of the Oakland government and the city’s largest recycling contractor.

She has also been criticized for her firing of former Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong, a surge in violent and retail crime, and failed negotiations aimed at keeping the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price becomes the county’s first top prosecutor to be recalled. She also contended with a series of controversies, including criticism of her policy of restorative justice for offenders, AND allegations of anti-Asian racism from a former aide.

Most recently, Price faced criticism from Governor Gavin Newsom and Congressman Eric Swalwell, as well as her predecessor Nancy O’Malley – who publicly backed the recall.

The recall campaigns against both Thao and Price were bankrolled by a group of wealthy businessmen, including real estate investors and hedge fund managers. Thao will leave office as soon as the election results are certified .

City Council president Nikki Fortunato Bas, who lost yesterday's election for the Alameda County Board of Supervisor, will succeed Thao until a special election can be held.

Price’s successor will be appointed by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors. An election for District Attorney will be held in 2026 to determine who will serve out the remaining two years of Price’s six-year term.