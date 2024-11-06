Lateefah Simon poised to succeed Barbara Lee in Congress

Over in the East Bay, Lateefah Simon is the projected winner of the District 12 congressional seat, over her opponent Jennifer Tran. KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Simon during her election watch party at the Oakland Museum.

Activists and Oakland city leaders were among the hundreds - gathered to celebrate Lateefah Simon’s campaign for the District 12 congressional seat.

"And ladies and gentleman tonight, you have hired me for a job…"

Since 1998, Congresswoman Barbara Lee has held the District 12 seat. Rep. Lee is endorsing Simon–a long-time mentee. Simon currently serves on the BART Board of Directors, and says she’s prepared to carry on Lee’s legacy.

"I'm ready to not only step into that space, but to honor the deep work that she did ."

Vice President Kamala Harris has also mentored Simon for many years. At the time of the interview, Harris was trailing in the presidential election.

"I'm on pins and needles because you know, the reality of a Trump administration, it's a diabolical idea. I’m nervous but I'm hopeful. I'm hopeful because you know what? We've been here before. We've been here before where we, we've been here. You know, as black and brown and indigenous people, as queer people, as disabled people, we have always survived and fought for the basic of the most human rights to just be."

Simon says people will have to “put on their spiritual armor” as they try to move forward into the future.