PG&E may shut off power in 12 Bay Area counties on election night

Dry conditions and winds up to 60 miles per hour are expected to increase the risk of wildfires this week. PG&E says power shut offs are likely to occur in 12 counties on election night, and in 17 counties over the next week.

There are about 7,000 polling locations in PG&E's service area, and 48 tabulation centers. The company says only one of the polling locations and none of the tabulation centers are in the shutoff areas. But it’s working to have back-up energy generation just in case.

The Bay Area counties on the shutoff watch list include Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

PG&E says outages could begin around 8 p.m. which is when polls close in California. It’s working with state and local election officials to ensure that election facilities have reliable service.

PG&E’s website has a list of resources for people impacted by the outages, including discount codes to certain hotels, alternative transportation options , and a list of community resource centers where customers should have access to wifi and electricity.

You can find a link to these resources and PG&E’s seven-day shutoff forecast below.

PG&E Seven Day Public Safety Power Shutoff Forecast:

https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/psps-updates/7day/