Bay Area election officials have Tuesday deadline to mail out replacement ballots

Bay Area election officials have a deadline of Tuesday to mail out last requests for replacement Vote By Mail ballots.

They encourage voters to return their ballots in the mail by then, too.

The Coalition of Bay Area Election Officials said Friday in a press release: "The last recommended day to mail your ballot is Oct. 29. Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by Nov. 12 will be accepted.”

The deadline for depositing a ballot in a drop box or at any voting location or elections office is 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Gina Martinez, of the Monterey County Registrar of Voters, said: "With more ways and more days to vote, it is more important than ever before to make sure voters stay informed of varying deadlines.”

Voters can track their Vote By Mail ballot to know when it is received and processed by signing up at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.