10,000 thumbtacks fill a Bay Area wrestling ring

If you’re a pro wrestling fan, this weekend you’re in for a treat. A Berkeley-based wrestling gym is putting on a three-day event in three different cities across the Bay Area.

Oasis Pro Wrestling is putting on a series of events that range from breathtaking to bloody.

Yadadamean Weekend is brought to you by Juicy Finau, co-founder of the gym. "People should expect the unexpected. This is a weekend that is none other and this for the Bay and by the Bay."

You can catch shows starting tonight in San Francisco at Zeitgeist . On Friday, the main event takes place in Vacaville at Journey Downtown . That night features two different matches — including one with 10,000 thumbtacks. Again, Juicy Finau, "10,000 thumbtacks, this is something that the Bay has never seen. This is violence personified."