10,000 thumbtacks fill a Bay Area wrestling ring

KALW | By Demetrius Johnson
Published October 24, 2024 at 10:15 AM PDT
Demetrious Johnson
/
KALW News

If you’re a pro wrestling fan, this weekend you’re in for a treat. A Berkeley-based wrestling gym is putting on a three-day event in three different cities across the Bay Area.

Oasis Pro Wrestling is putting on a series of events that range from breathtaking to bloody.

Yadadamean Weekend is brought to you by Juicy Finau, co-founder of the gym. "People should expect the unexpected. This is a weekend that is none other and this for the Bay and by the Bay."

You can catch shows starting tonight in San Francisco at Zeitgeist. On Friday, the main event takes place in Vacaville at Journey Downtown. That night features two different matches — including one with 10,000 thumbtacks. Again, Juicy Finau, "10,000 thumbtacks, this is something that the Bay has never seen. This is violence personified."

The event wraps up Saturday in Berkeley at the Gilman Brewery. Come out and cheer for your babyfaces and boo your heels.
Demetrius Johnson
Demetrius Johnson is a news reporter for KALW.
