Union raises concerns over San Jose police officer’s GoFundMe for a fallen colleague

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of a San Jose Police officer killed in a traffic accident is raising questions.

San Jose Police Sergeant Tam Truong launched a GoFundMe to support the family of Community Service Officer Long Pham .

The campaign has raised more than $23,000 . Union officials from the Municipal Employees’ Federation are concerned about Truong’s involvement, citing his ongoing legal troubles. He is facing a lawsuit for alleged mortgage fraud and wage theft related to a private security company he once managed.

Union representative John Tucker has called for Truong to either transfer the funds to the Pham family immediately or hand control over to a neutral party , such as the San Jose Police Foundation .

Tucker says these steps are crucial to ensure transparency and avoid the risk of mismanagement.

However, Son Pham, brother of the fallen officer, defended the GoFundMe. He confirmed that his family has direct access to the funds and expressed disappointment with the union’s stance. Truong has not yet commented publicly on the matter.

