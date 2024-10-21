© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Union raises concerns over San Jose police officer’s GoFundMe for a fallen colleague

KALW | By Anthony Ivy
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:53 PM PDT
Focal Foto
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
arrest report with handcuffs that say's fraud

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of a San Jose Police officer killed in a traffic accident is raising questions.

San Jose Police Sergeant Tam Truong launched a GoFundMe to support the family of Community Service Officer Long Pham.

The campaign has raised more than $23,000. Union officials from the Municipal Employees’ Federation are concerned about Truong’s involvement, citing his ongoing legal troubles. He is facing a lawsuit for alleged mortgage fraud and wage theft related to a private security company he once managed.

Union representative John Tucker has called for Truong to either transfer the funds to the Pham family immediately or hand control over to a neutral party, such as the San Jose Police Foundation.

Tucker says these steps are crucial to ensure transparency and avoid the risk of mismanagement.

However, Son Pham, brother of the fallen officer, defended the GoFundMe. He confirmed that his family has direct access to the funds and expressed disappointment with the union’s stance. Truong has not yet commented publicly on the matter.
Anthony Ivy
Anthony Ivy is originally from North Stockton, California. He is a producer for Uncuffed and was rcently released from prison after a 13 year sentence. While incarcerated, Anthony worked and produced many stories from the inside. Since Anthony's release, he is continuing the road to success from the other side of the walls.
