Whistleblowers settle suit against Vallejo city government

The City of Vallejo has agreed to a nearly two-million dollar payout to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit involving two former high-ranking city officials, according to the plaintiffs' attorney.

T he settlement is on top of a million-dollar payment the city already gave to a third employee who was involved in the same whistleblower lawsuit, which claimed the trio was fired back in 2020 in retaliation for raising questions about former city manager Greg Nyhoff's leadership.

The trial was originally scheduled to start sometime this month.

Slater Matzke, the city's former special advisor to Nyhoff said he and other former city officials raised concerns about serious misconduct by the former city manager. But instead of thoroughly investigating, Matzke claimed city leaders colluded to execute a plan of retaliation against those who came forward.

The suit alleged the trio were fired after trying to bring to light Nyhoff's various alleged backroom dealings involving a Mare Island land and development deal, among other things.

Neither Nyhoff nor Vallejo city officials immediately responded to requests for comment Wednesday.

Nyhoff resigned in 2021 with a severance package of more than a half-miilion dollars amid a myriad lawsuits against the city and accusations that he created a culture of discrimination and harassment at City Hall.

