List shows 13 SFUSD schools to be merged or closed

Well, the suspense, or at least a part of it, is over for parents, teachers and students over which schools will be merged and closed by the San Francisco Unified School District during the next school year.

Mission Local was among the news organizations that posted a preliminary list of the schools being targeted for closure or merging with other schools in 2025-26.School Superintendent Matt Wayne made a formal announcement last night.

The schools on the list fit the districts criteria for merger or closure by having enrollments of less than 260 students and also scored in the lowest 50 percent of an SFUSD composite score.Under the preliminary plan, three schools will close, eight others will merge and two will become “welcoming schools” for students of schools scheduled to be closed.

A final list will be released by San Francisco Unified, to be followed by months of public meetings with staff, teachers and school-aged families to work out the details.

The Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy would merge with Sanchez Elementary, with the campus being repurposed as an early education center;

The Jean Parker Elementary in North Beach/Chinatown is slated to close, with students being sent to the Gordon J. Lau or John Yehall Chin schools for Cantonese bilingual or Redding Elementary for general education.

Other schools to be closed under the plan are Sutro Elementary and the Yick Wo Alternative Elementary.Among the eight mergers are: The Bayview’s Malcolm X Academy Elementary School will merge with Carver Elementary, with students using the Carver campus. San Francisco Public Montessori School will merge with Rosa Parks Elementary. Spring Valley Science Elementary will do the same with John Muir Elementary.San Francisco Community K-8 is slated to merge with Paul Revere, Visitacion Valley will do the same with El Dorado.

The June Jordan School for Equity and The Academy are the two high schools to make the list.